The art of making music is perceived by some as a gift and to others as a skill because the ability to understand musical notes and serenade a crowd doesn’t come freely to everyone. Adedayo Agbi is one of the young gifted artistes who have embodied music and become one with their sound. He sits […]

The post DTS: Music That Feels Like Heaven appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.

Like this: Like Loading...