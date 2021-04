The emirate of Dubai announced Tuesday it will deport a number of people arrested for public debauchery after a naked photoshoot. Photos and video footage posted online last week showed at least 18 foreign women posing naked in an apartment in the Dubai Marina area. In a tweet, the Dubai Media Office said: The public […]

