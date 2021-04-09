Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh and husband to Queen Elizabeth II, has died. He was 99.

Buckingham Palace confirmed the death of the prince on Friday, 9 April.

“It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen announces the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

“His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle. Further announcements will be made in due course. The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss.”

The Prince was in ill health before his death, having been admitted to hospital days after not feeling well in February. His last public appearance was in July 2020 when he transferred his ceremonial role as colonel-in-chief of The Rifles to his daughter-in-law Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.

In December 2019, the Prince spent four days in the hospital for observation and to treat an unspecified pre-existing condition.

The Prince was born in Greece to Prince Andrew of Greece and Denmark and Princess Alice of Battenberg, but his family was later exiled from the country when he was an infant.

After being educated in France and Germany, Prince Philip joined the British Royal Navy in 1939. Before marrying Queen Elizabeth in 1947, he abandoned his Greek and Danish royal titles, becoming a naturalized British subject, and was created Duke of Edinburgh, Earl of Merioneth and Baron Greenwich before the wedding in Westminster Abbey.

His many portrayals on film and television included “The Crown,” in which he was played by Matt Smith and Tobias Menzies, and by American actor James Cromwell in “The Queen.”

The Prince was a patron of several organizations focused on the environment, sports and education. His first solo engagement as Duke of Edinburgh was presenting prizes at the boxing finals of the London Federation of Boys’ Clubs at the Royal Albert Hall. He also authored several books on horsemanship and the environment.

Prince Philip’s health had been slowly deteriorating for some time. He announced he was stepping down from royal engagements in May 2017, joking that he could no longer stand up. He made a final official public appearance later that year during a Royal Marines parade on the forecourt of Buckingham Palace.

Since then, he was rarely seen in public, spending most of his time on the Queen’s Sandringham estate in Norfolk, though moving to be with her at Windsor Castle during the lockdown periods throughout the Covid-19 pandemic and where the couple quietly celebrated their 73rd wedding anniversary in November 2020. He also celebrated his 99th birthday in lockdown at Windsor Castle.

He is survived by his four children, Charles, Prince of Wales; Prince Andrew, Duke of York; Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex; and Anne, Princess Royal.

