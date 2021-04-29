ODD / ODD NEWS

Dynamic restorations bring 2,000-y-o Chinese Terracotta Warriors to life

Dynamic restorations of Chinese Terracotta Warriors created by a blogger have recently gone viral on China’s social media platforms, with many netizens thrilled to see the 2,000-year-old Terracotta Warriors coming to life.

In a video clip circulating on China’s Twitter-like Sina Weibo, with the dynamic effects created using modern technologies, the Terracotta Warriors have gradually evolved into real persons’ faces, even smiling and blinking at viewers.

A netizen commented, “Their stare made me feel that I went back thousands of years ago. I couldn’t fight back my tears.”

Another said, “They are so cool, and it seems as if they had been waiting for this moment for so long, smiling at us.”

Some others joked that they all seem to have single-fold eyelids, which is a typical look for ancient Chinese in the Central Plains area.

