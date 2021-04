The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) said it covered 1, 575 routes, impounded 3,205 vehicles, and apprehended 5,630 offenders for committing 6,880 offences during the Easter special patrol from March 31 to April 7. The Corps also recorded a total of 103 road traffic crashes (RTC) as against a total of 200 in the same […]

