Following the ban of the Channels Television programme, Politics Today, the Nigerian Guild of Editors has condemned the action of the National Broadcasting Commission, NBC.

It would be recalled that Channels Television interviewed the spokesperson of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mr. Emmanuel Powerful, during the program.

Powerful had appeared as a guest on Sunday, April 25, 2021, where he allegedly made inciting statements. The NBC, on Monday, ordered the immediate suspension of the programme.

Reacting to the development, the Editors Guild said they will not stand by and watch media houses being threatened by regulatory agencies in the country.

The Guild stated that Press freedom is threatened when media houses are made to operate in an atmosphere of fear, noting that it stands with Channels and will go to any length to defend press freedom in the country.

The body of editors further said the NBC is guilty of double standards because stations that carried Sheikh Gumi’s parley with terrorists in their camps, were not sanctioned by the commission.

The Editors Guild’s statement jointly signed by the President, Mustapha Isah, and Secretary-General, Mary Atolagbe, advised the NBC to jettison the practice of issuing threats to broadcast stations over matters that could easily be dealt with through dialogue, adding that democracy will be meaningless in Nigeria if press freedom is eroded.

