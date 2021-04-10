Multi medallist at the 20th National Sports Festival, Edo 2020, Ese Ukpeseraye is expecting a fantastic reward from the Delta state government for doing the state proud. She won gold in 80km road race, 1000 m race, 500m and individual Time trials and two silver medals in Team Time Trial.

After winning four gold, and two silver medals, Ukpeseraye said “I expect my reward from the government after putting in my best and doing the state proud”.

She stressed that she needs the reward badly after her experience at the 19th National Sports Festival hosted by the Federal Capital Territory where she represented Rivers state and got no reward.

“I won four gold medals for Rivers state at the last festival but I never got any reward”, she said, as she thanked God for her feat.

Ukpeseraye said her training for the sports festival was very stressful, adding, “I am excited that it paid off at the end. Self-discipline also contributed a lot to my victories”.

She admonished younger athletes to always put self-discipline first and be dedicated to their training if they must triumph.

