By Ozioruva Aliu

AFTER nearly eight months when the roof of the Edo State House of Assembly complex was removed, indications emerged Monday that repair works would soon commence on the building.

Recall that the roof of the Assembly was removed on August 6, 2020, at the peak of the campaign ahead of September 19, 2020 governorship election in Edo state when it was rumored that the 14 state lawmakers who were yet to resume sitting would force their way into the complex with federal might.

The development led to the closure of the complex on the excuse of undergoing renovation.

The complex was taken over by suspected hoodlums as the legislators and staff of the assembly relocated to the Government House for sitting.

But Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Mr Marcus Onobun, however, said that construction work will commence on the complex before the end of the week.

He said “By the end of this week work will start. I can tell you authoritatively that mobilization has been done and the contractors are already around,” he said.

