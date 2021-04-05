Members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the United Kingdom have expressed their support for the President Muhammadu Buhari administration.

On Friday, Reno Omokri, former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, had led a group of people to protest against Buhari’s medical trip to the UK.

Omokri had said the protest is to “harass Buhari out of London”.

However, in a video shared by Garba Shehu, presidential spokesman, on Monday, the APC UK members listed Buhari’s achievements, and said they will continue to support his administration.

“We Nigerians in the United Kingdom are here today to say we like what you’re doing. We will keep supporting him,” Edo State born Philip Idaewor, who is the leader of the gathering, said.

Shehu also shared videos of some persons who were praying in groups at the Nigerian House in London.

“A cross section of patriotic Nigerians are currently converging at the Nigerian House in the United Kingdom to show solidarity and support for the Muhammadu Buhari led administration,” Shehu tweeted.

A cross section of patriotic Nigerians are currently converging at the Nigerian House in the United Kingdom to show solidarity and support for the Muhammadu Buhari led administration. pic.twitter.com/02dOquIu9b — Garba Shehu (@GarShehu) April 5, 2021

Like this: Like Loading...