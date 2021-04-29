By Dayo Johnson

THE Special Adviser to the Minister of Interior, Mr. Hon Bola Ilori has said that there is a nexus between educational backwardness, overpopulation, poverty, and insecurity.

Iiori said this during the distribution of educational materials to 1500 indigent students in both primary and secondary schools to mark his birthday celebration in Ondo city.

He said: “A deep reflection on the insecurity narrative in Nigeria will reveal a clear nexus between educational backwardness, overpopulation, poverty, and insecurity.

“In our national desire to stem the tide of insecurity, it is no longer realistic to leave the provision and support for public education to government alone in the interest of our collective safety.

“The security of the kids you spend a fortune to send to private schools would forever be hunted by those kids left unsupported in the society.

“The complete nexus is well articulated in the SDG goals and what we are doing here is specifically captured by goal 17 of SDG goal!

“Therefore, we must all be committed to facilitating adequate school infrastructures, but beyond that, we must also give these children a sense of pride, importance and belonging.

“They must believe that the society has plans for them, and is looking up to them for greater solutions to contemporary challenges in the country.

“We must not just be training them to survive and look for jobs, rather, we must be training them to be solution providers and job creators.

“The world has changed today, families no longer need many children to become great, one or two adequately trained children in home values and excellent academic performances can announce a family name all over the world.

“Families should limit the number of children they bear to the ones that they can be able to train to distinction.

READ ALSO: Alleged $650 million scam: Who is deceiving the President? [opinion] “The world and its future looks more insecure daily that giving up is fast becoming the easiest thing to do for our young and old.

“For our school children of indigent background, keeping hope alive is more difficult.

“Many of them are not able to see life beyond immediate survivals, but the truth is that there are lots of evolving opportunities in the world.

“No one is exempted from greatness unless the inadequately prepared. Education is the only certain path to achieving a life purpose.

“We must continue to re-create this lofty value of distinction. Our children must be given all the confidence that they are not subordinates to any other children in the world regardless of skin colour, and technological exposure.

“Every child and every community is unique and a lot can be achieved by looking inward using the power of education and knowledge.

“It is in view of the facts above that I have decided to add my own widows might to the educational advancement of Ondo Kingdom as a community development effort.

“A total of 1500 students will be benefiting from the Bola Ilori Foundation school uniforms, bags, and some other school kits.

“I admonish you to make good use of these items so that you can inspire other notable Nigerians to do more for other students and for you to make us, your parents, proud.

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu speaking through his Special Adviser on Public and Inter-Governmental Relations, Mrs. Bunmi Ademosu commended the gesture of Mr. Ilori and urged the school children to study hard to become great in their lifetime.

On his part, the Minister of Niger-Delta (State), Chief Tayo Alasoadura told the school children that there was no easy way to the top than to be diligent and forthright.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Like this: Like Loading...