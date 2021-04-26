Twitter has deleted tweets by Festus Keyamo, minister of state for labour and employment, in which he shared the private chats and phone number of Eedris Abdulkareem, for allegedly violating its rules.

Keyamo had in a flurry of tweets on Saturday accused Eedris of attempting to blackmail him with ‘Jaja Jaga Reloaded’, his recently released song.

One of the tweets had contained the singer’s contact which he used to send him text messages in 2018.

“This tweet violated the Twitter Rules,” the company wrote in a terse post.

It, however, did not explicitly state which of its rules was violated.

“In 2018, when I was named the director of strategic communications for Buhari Campaign Organisation, Eedris waxed a song in support of Buhari & wanted to join us, albeit for a fee. He then made desperate efforts to see me through text messages from his phone no…,” he had written.

In a post, the company explained the process of removing a tweet considered to have violated its rules.

“When we determine that a Tweet violated the Twitter Rules, we require the violator to remove it before they can Tweet again. We send an email notification to the violator identifying the Tweet(s) in violation and which policies have been violated. They will then need to go through the process of removing the violating Tweet or appealing our review if they believe we made an error,” it wrote.

Eedris eventually hit back at the minister for claiming that he once begged to support the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government.

Eedris Abdulkareem said the minister’s reaction was evidence that he has indeed joined a “cabal” under the Buhari-led government. The musician said it was unfortunate that the minister would share personal conversation between the pair about three years ago publicly despite all he also did for him in the past.

He recalled how he stood by Keyamo when he was imprisoned alongside other comrades during the administration of Olusegun Obasanjo, former president.

The musician said his resolve to seek help from the minister in 2018 when his mother was sick was due to the long-standing friendship between them at the time.

“When my mother was dying, I reached out to a brother, or one I thought was a brother and a comrade. Could he have helped? Yes. Did he help? No…such was the wickedness of his heart that he munched and kept personal details for three years…real hallmark of a blackmailer!

“In 2018, I still thought the man was a comrade. Thought he could effect change in the government he served. Then he joined the cabal, he became inner caucus and held the steering wheel spiralling Nigeria into doom.

He joined to crush the revolution of the youths, he joined the cabal. The cabal which mowed down our youths at Lekki toll gate.

“With a vexed spirit, I went again to the studio for ‘Jaga Jaga Reloaded’ and the blackmailer went to town. The cabal is awoken. The cabal is hit. The cabal is in pain. The cabal is failing. The cabal will fall.”