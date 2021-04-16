Operatives of the Uyo Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Friday, April 16, 2021, arrested a music producer, Imeh Henshaw Nyong, and four others for alleged internet fraud in Akwa Ibom State.

The music producer was arrested alongside Benjamin Ikpeme, Godwin Isong, Magnus Chimaobi, and Victor Usun.

The suspects, whose ages range between 22 and 25 years, were arrested in an early morning raid at two locations in the state, based on credible intelligence on their alleged involvement in cybercrime.

While Nwele was arrested at 23 Calabar Itu Road by Urua Ikpa junction, the music producer and the other three were nabbed at 25 Faith Road, Off Ikot Ekpene Road, in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

Items recovered from them include 1 black Lexus E350, 1 Hp laptop, 1 Canon 16 Techno Phone, 1 Dell laptop, 1 Samsung S7, 1 Toshiba laptop, 1 Itell phone, 1 Samsung S8+, car documents, and 1 International Passport.

According to the EFCC, the music producer and his fraudulent gang will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.

Meanwhile, Operatives of the Lagos Zonal Office of the EFCC, have also arrested 27 suspected internet fraudsters.

They were arrested on April 9, 2021, in the Ayobo-Ipaja area of Lagos State, following verified intelligence received by the Commission about their alleged involvement in computer-related fraud.

