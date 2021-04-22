Breaking NewsCrime

EFCC arrests 5 internet fraud suspects in Kano

kano
Janet Osemudiamen 

The Kano Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has arrested five internet fraud suspects in Kano State.

According to Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EFCC,the suspects: Abdulaziz Shamsuddeen Umar, Adamu Sufiyan, Abdulsamad Abdulaziz, Mustapha Musa, and Suleiman Alexander Adeiza were arrested at Danbare Quarter, opposite Bayero University, Kano following intelligence on their alleged involvement cyber-related fraud.

They will be charged to court soon when investigation is completed.

 

