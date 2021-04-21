The Economic and Financial Crimes commission, EFCC, has arrested former Governor of Zamfara State, Abdulaziz Yari, on Tuesday was arrested and detained by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, over alleged illegal financial dealings.

According to NewsOnline Nigeria, Yari was detained by the anti-graft agency at its Sokoto office after he had been interrogated for many hours on Tuesday.

A top official of EFCC who spoke on the development noted that Yari would be detained for at least one week because of the enormity of the corruption cases against him.

“The cases involving him (Yari) are many and we expect to have him in our custody for one week or more,” the official said.

EFCC had earlier questioned the former Governor in February in Lagos State.

The Federal High Court in Abuja had, on January 26, 2021, ordered the final forfeiture of funds belonging to Yari domiciled in Zenith and Polaris Banks.

While $56, 056.75 was reportedly lodged in Polaris Bank; N12.9m, N11.2m, $303m, N217, 388.04 and $311.8m were said to be kept in different Zenith Bank accounts in the name of Yari and his companies.

This is coming days after EFCC arrested Imo West Senator and former Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha for alleged money laundering charges. The embattled former governor spent two days at the anti graft agency’s office giving valuable information.