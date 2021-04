The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Ibadan Zonal Office, has arrested one Ayomide Samuel Adebowale who trades in bitcoin for his alleged involvement in cyber crimes EFCC in a statement said Ayomide along with four others were picked up from two locations at Elebu area in Ibadan, Oyo State. The suspects whose ages range […]

