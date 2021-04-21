Former Governor of Zamfara State, Abdulaziz Yari, has been detained by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), over alleged illegal financial dealings and misappropriation of funds. Yari, who was arrested on Tuesday by operatives of the anti-graft agency, was taken to the Sokoto office of the commission where he was detained after being drilled […]

