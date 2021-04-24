Breaking NewsCrime

EFCC arrests surety for forgery

The Lagos Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Friday, April 23, 2021, arrested one Odutola Sherifat Oyinkansola, a Grade Level 7 Officer with the Lagos State Government, for alleged impersonation, forgery and obstruction of justice.

Oyinkansola, who was to stand as a surety for a suspect in the EFCC custody, allegedly forged the documents that were requested by the Commission.

According to EFCC  suspect who posed as a Grade Level 14 Officer, also forged her employment letter, pay slips and other documents to process a fraudulent suretyship.

She will be charged to court when investigations have been concluded.

