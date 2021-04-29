Janet Osemudiamen

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has urged Nigerian students and Youth Corps members to embrace hard work and shun any involvement in computer-related frauds.

The Zonal Head of the Lagos Office, Ghali Ahmed, gave the charge at a Nation-wide Attitudinal Re-Orientation Programme for Students in Tertiary Institutions- South West Zone organized by the National Orientation Agency, NOA, in collaboration with the International Organisation for Migration held at the Lagos State Polytechnic, LASPOTECH, Ikorodu, Lagos on Wednesday, April 28, 2021.

Ghali, who was represented by Ayo Oyewole, Head, Public Affairs Directorate, Lagos said the warning had become imperative, following the alarming rate of youths’ involvement in all forms of social vices across the country.

He said: “There is no better time to sensitize and encourage our students and youths to shun all forms of criminal tendencies and imbibe desirable attitudes necessary for national development and better future than now. I want to you to embrace the virtue of hard work.

“There is no shortcut to wealth and fame. Acts of criminality might give you instant wealth, but there will be misery and gnashing of teeth in the end. Ostentatious and flamboyant lifestyle, without a corresponding hard work, is perilous. You are not to be mere spectators in the anti-graft campaign; rather, you should be the foot soldiers of the fight by becoming change agents and help mould the minds of the younger ones everywhere you go, so that the fight against corruption, economic and financial crimes can be far -reaching.

“It is of great importance to keep reminding you as youths that you are critical stakeholders in curbing corruption.”

Ghali also urged the youth to always deploy their talents and ingenuity to good use, saying the nation would be better off for it.

In a similar development, members of the Natipojnal Youth Service Corps, NYSC have been charged to be change agents in the fight against economic and financial crimes in the country.

Muhtar Bello, Head, Benin Zonal Office stated this today April 28, during a meeting with members of the National Youth Service Corps NYSC/EFCC anti-corruption CD groups.

The Benin Zonal Head who educated the corps members on the activities of the Commission said the youths have a critical role to play in in the fight against corruption in Nigeria. “Corp members are dynamic young men and women whose energy can be harnessed. We want you to become foot soldiers and whistle blowers in areas of your primary assignment. We also want you to become good examples in discipline, transparency, integrity and accountability because you cannot give what you don’t have ” he said.

He charged the Corps members to imbibe the culture of excellence as future leaders of the country and to shun all forms of criminality.

Earlier, President of the NYSC/EFCC Anti-Corruption CD group, Adeniyi Taiwo who lead the group on the courtesy visit said they were in the EFCC to know more about its activities, and how they can partner with the Commission in curbing the menace of economic and financial crimes.

Like this: Like Loading...