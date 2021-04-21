By Davies Iheamnachor, Port-Harcourt

Operatives of the Port Harcourt Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, have arrested eleven persons suspected to be internet fraudsters in Rivers State.

The suspects were arrested on Wednesday, April 21, 2021, during a sting operation by men of the commission covering Rivers and Bayelsa States.

The suspects are Eliot Chuku; Oghenero Tega; Pamkim James; Jeremiah Agbani; Frank Freeman; George Naomi; Joshua Patrick; Francis Paul; Bernard Peter, Akarolo Chimeganum and Precious Ebi. They were arrested in four locations in Bayelsa State: Queens Estate; Mike Okporkpor; Kpansia and Yenagoa and Unity Estate in Rivers State.

According to the Head, Media and Publicity, EFCC, Wilson Uwujaren, in a statement in Port Harcourt, the arrest of the suspects was spurred by discreet surveillance about their suspicious involvement in internet-related fraud.

Uwujaren said items recovered from the suspects included 21 phones; two Power banks; two PlayStations; two Speakers; one International Passport; four Sim packs; one Laptop, four Automated Teller Machine( ATM) cards and one Lexus RX 350 Sports Utility Vehicle, adding that the suspect would be charged to court once investigations were completed.

