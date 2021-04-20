Janet Osemudiamen

The Executive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Abdulrasheed Bawa has stressed the need for all Nigerians to embrace the fight against corruption, adding that the EFCC alone cannot win the war.

Bawa stated this on Monday April 19, 2021 while receiving members of a civil society organization, Civil Society Coalition for Transparency and Good Governance, at the Commission’s headquarters, Abuja.

According to the EFCC Chair, “EFCC belongs to all Nigerians and it is not for anybody. We realized long ago that the work of the EFCC is not something that can be done alone. Civil Society Organizations and Individuals are all stakeholders, because Nigeria is the only country we have.”

He assured that the EFCC will partner with civil society organizations to ensure that “the mandate of the Commission and what we stand for, which is ensuring good governance, is imbibed and the country is rid of corruption.”

Nse Victor Udeh, Vice President of CSCTGG, lamented the negative impact of corruption on the country. He said if the country had functional health, educational, aviation, road and other infrastructure, “we will have less to worry about.”

He added that, apart from scarce resources, corruption is responsible for the failure of public infrastructures. He pledged the Coalition’s support to the EFCC.

“We as civil society are offering ourselves as those who will continue to project the message of ‘say no to corruption’ in whatever form,” he assured.

Also on the delegation were the National President, Comrade Success Uko, Anthony Olah and Bilkisu Abubakar.

