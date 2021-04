The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has warned that any investment that promises returns that “looks too good to be true should be considered a red flag.” “Though risk-taking is considered by some as the oxygen that drives investment decisions, the Commission wishes to warn the public against taking unmitigated risk in desperation to […]

The post EFCC places red flag on bitcoin, forex trading, others appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.

Like this: Like Loading...