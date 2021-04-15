The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has released the former Governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha after he spent two nights in detention.

Okorocha was released on Thursday evening.

former Governor is presently at his Maitama residence in Abuja.

The Street Journal reported that the EFCC invited Okorocha on Tuesday for questioning.

Okorocha, who governed Imo between 2011 and 2019, has been accused of embezzlement and misappropriation of state funds by the Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodinma.

February, the lawmaker accused Uzodinma of unleashing the EFCC and the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC) against him.

Okorocha refuted the allegations, saying the state government had not been able to prove corruption allegations against him and his family in court

