The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has sealed a palatial home said to belong to the immediate past governor of Lagos State, Akinwunmi Ambode.

The house located at 320 Jide Oki Street in Victoria Island, Lagos state, has EFCC Keep Off Under Investigation, written boldly across it.

According to a source, Akinwunmi Ambode’s house was sealed by the EFCC due to suspicions of corruption and embezzlement.

