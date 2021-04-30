Janet Osemudiamen

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC has called on youth to take the bull by the horn in leading the fight against corruption, and shun all forms of cybercrime.

Ben Ubi, Head of Legal and Prosecution, Ibadan Zonal Office of the EFCC, gave the charge at a sensitization lecture at the Faculty of Law, Adeleke University, Ede, Osun State.

According to him, “Once the youth take the leadership of the fight and apply their strength in its propagation, we are confident that the bulk of the Nigerian population will key into it and our country will be the ultimate beneficiary.”

Ubi admonished the students to desist from all forms of cybercrime and corruption which only brings reproach. “Cybercrime is an evil having its origin in the growing dependence on computers in modern life especially during this COVID-19 Pandemic that is presently afflicting the society at large.”

“We can no longer continue to shy away from the reality of the adverse implications of the dominance of cybercrime activities in our socio-cultural, political and economic sphere”, he said.

He noted that “In Nigeria today, several internet assisted crimes are committed daily in various forms such as fraudulent electronic mails, pornography, identity theft, hacking, cyber harassment, spamming, spoofing.”

Ubi further called for more collaboration between educational institutions and the EFCC. “Our mission is to collaborate with you, especially the management, to help the students make a meaningful impact in their lives. We can work together towards having the youth we can be proud of. The youth are our future. The society that doesn’t have a future is no society. He added that “We have mass young talents growing in this community. We need to help them to be better people.”

In a related event in Gombe, the EFCC has called for more synergy between the agency and the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA in fighting money laundering. The Zonal Head, CDS Babashani Umar Sanda made the appeal when he played host to the Commandant, NDLEA, Egwunwoke Ekaete Sylvia.

He reiterated the long standing relationship between the EFCC and the NDLEA stating that “the relationship has been established for a long time, since the creation of the EFCC; we took over part of the NDLEA work on investigating drugs financing.” He added that “synergy has been being enjoyed in many areas, including training, transfer of cases and investigation of proceeds of crime from drugs.”

In her remarks, the Commandant noted that her visit was to seek the cooperation and synergy between sister agencies like EFCC for the success of Nigeria’s fight against illicit funds and money laundering.

