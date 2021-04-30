The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has stepped into the current management crisis rocking the First Bank of Nigeria.

The Street Journal gathered that the anti-graft agency has invited Oba Otudeko, as well as other prominent figures over some dubious loans taken from the financial institution, which has been present in Nigeria for over a century.

According to a memo, Oba Otudeko, who is the owner of Honeywell Flour Mills was asked to repay a loan to First Bank within 48 hours.

“Consequently, the company (Honeywell Flour Mills) is required to fully repay its obligations to the bank within 48 hours, failing which the CBN will take appropriate regulatory measures against the insider borrower and the bank,” according to a memo made available.

Oba Otudeko serves as the chairman of FBN Holdings PLC, the holding company which owns First Bank. Otudeko also served as Chairman of First Bank until 2010 and is also the Chairman of the Honeywell Group.

While insider borrowing is legal, it is subject to several regulations. One such regulation is that insiders do not get any special treatment, incentive rates, or other benefits not offered to regular bank customers.

But the CBN is alleging that First Bank gave special treatment to Honeywell Flour Mills in restructuring its loan facility.

A few years ago, Oba Otudeko was invited for collecting a loan without guarantee to the tune of N9b. Representing the EFCC, Aribisala SAN argued that the loan granted Oba Otudeko was inappropriate and Oba pledged to refund the loan in tranches.

The former First Bank Chairman who approved the loan was supposed to be charged to court alongside Oba Otudeko, however, the then EFCC chairman, Ibrahim Magu transferred the EFCC investigating officer in charge of the case out of Lagos. This came after he succumbed to pressure from powers that be in Lagos.

Oba Otudeko also has long-standing loan issues involving his shares with telecommunication provider, Airtel.

In 2013, a N5.5 billion loan facility given to Oba Otudeko’s Honeywell Flour Mills by Ecobank became the subject of litigation and is in fact still ongoing at the Supreme Court.

According to reports, Otudeko’s Airtel shares were used as collateral for Honeywell’s Ecobank loan. Yet, in an interesting turn of events, those same Airtel shares, as well as some Honeywell assets, were also used as collateral for the credit facility from First Bank.

It would be recalled that the bank, on Wednesday, announced the removal of Shola Adeduntan as Managing Director, replacing him with Gbenga Shobo. The bank also appointed new directors.

However, things took a dramatic turn on Thursday when the Central Bank of Nigeria, under the leadership of Godwin Emefiele, sacked the new First Bank appointees, on grounds that the Apex Bank was not informed of the decision to appoint new management.

The CBN announced new appointments and retained Shola Adeduntan and Gbenga Shobo as MD and Deputy MD respectively.

Speaking at a press conference in Abuja, Emefiele, said:

“Ordinarily the board is vested with the authority to make changes in the management team subject to CBN approval.

“However, the CBN considers itself a key stakeholder in management changes involving FBN due to the forbearances and close monitoring by the Bank over the last 5 years aimed at stemming the slide in the going concern status of the bank.

“It was therefore surprising for the CBN to learn through media reports that the board of directors of FBN, a systemically important bank under a regulatory forbearance regime had effected sweeping changes in executive management without engagement and/or prior notice to the regulatory authorities.”

Below is the full press statement issued by the CBN and a list of new directors appointed

1.0 Good afternoon ladies and gentlemen.

2.0 The media has been awash with commentaries on the purported management changes at First Bank of Nigeria Ltd (FBN) and the related regulatory inquiry by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to the Board of First Bank of Nigeria Limited. It has therefore become necessary for me to address the public to clear any misconceptions.

3.0 Ordinarily the board is vested with the authority to make changes in the management team subject to CBN approval. However, the CBN considers itself a key stakeholder in management changes involving FBN due to the forbearances and close monitoring by the Bank over the last 5 years aimed at stemming the slide in the going concern status of the bank. It was therefore surprising for the CBN to learn through media reports that the board of directors of FBN, a systemically important bank under a regulatory forbearance regime had effected sweeping changes in executive management without engagement and/or prior notice to the regulatory authorities. The action by the board of FBN sends a negative signal to the market on the stability of leadership on the board and management and it is in light of the foregoing that the CBN queried the board of directors on the unfortunate developments at the bank.

4.0 As you may be aware, FBN is one of the systemically important banks in the Nigerian banking sector given its historical significance, balance sheet size, large customer base and high level of interconnectedness with other financial service providers, amongst others. By our last assessment, FBN has over 31m customers, with a deposit base of N4.2trn, shareholders funds of N618bn, and NIBSS instant payment (NIP) processing capacity of 22% of the industry. To us at the CBN, not only is it imperative to protect the minority shareholders, that have no voice to air their views, also important, is the protection of the over 31m customers of the bank who see FBN as a safe haven for their hard-earned savings.

5.0 The bank maintained healthy operations up until the 2016 financial year when the CBN’s target examination revealed that the bank was in grave financial condition with its capital adequacy ratio (CAR) and non-performing loans ratio (NPL) substantially breaching acceptable prudential standards.

6.0 The problems at the bank were attributed to bad credit decisions, significant and non-performing insider loans and poor corporate governance practices. The shareholders of the bank and FBN Holding Plc also lacked the capacity to recapitalize the bank to minimum requirements. These conclusions arose from various entreaties by the CBN to them to recapitalize.

7.0 The CBN stepped in to stabilize the bank in its quest to maintain financial stability, especially given FBN’s systemic importance as enumerated earlier. Regulatory action was taken by the CBN in this regard included:

Change of management team under the CBN’s supervision with the appointment of a new Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer in January 2016. Grant of the regulatory forbearances to enable the bank to work out its non-performing loans through provision for the write-off of at least N150b from its earning for four consecutive years.

iii. Grant of concession to insider borrower to restructure their non-performing credit facilities under very stringent conditions

Renewal of the forbearances on a yearly basis between 2016 and 2020 following thorough monitoring of progress towards exiting from the forbearance measures

8.0 The measures had yielded the expected results as the financial condition of FBN improved progressively between 2016 when the forbearance was initially granted to the current financial year. For instance, profitability, liquidity, and CAR improved whilst NPL reduced significantly.

9.0 Notwithstanding the significant improvement in the bank’s financial condition with the positive trajectory of financial soundness indicators, the insider-related facilities remained problematic.

10.0 The insiders who took loans in the bank, with controlling influence on the board of directors, failed to adhere to the terms for the restructuring of their credit facilities which contributed to the poor financial state of the bank. The CBN’s recent target examination as of December 31, 2020, revealed that insider loans were materially non-compliant with restructuring terms (e.g. non-perfection of lien on shares/collateral arrangements) for over 3 years despite several regulatory reminders. The bank has not also divested its non-permissible holdings in non-financial entities in line with regulatory directives

11.0 Following a further review of the situation and in order to preserve the stability of the bank, so as to protect minority shareholders and depositors, the Management of the CBN in line with its powers under BOFIA 2020 has approved and hereby directs:

Immediate removal of all directors of FBN Ltd and FBN Holdings Plc The appointment of the following persons as directors in FBN Ltd and FBN Holdings Plc Holdco Chairman – Remi Babalola Dr. Fatade Abiodun Oluwole Kofo Dosekun Remi Lasaki Dr Alimi Abdulrasaq Ahmed Modibbo Khalifa Imam Sir Peter Aliogo UK Eke – Managing Director

Bank

Chairman – Tunde Hassan-Odukale Tokunbo Martins Uche Nwokedi Adekunle Sonola Isioma Ogodazi Ebenezer Olufowose Ishaya Elijah B. Dodo Sola Adeduntan – Managing Director Gbenga Shobo – Deputy Managing Director Remi Oni – Executive Director Abdullahi Ibrahim – Executive Director

12.0 The CBN hereby reassures the depositors, creditors, and other stakeholders of the bank of its commitment to ensuring the stability of the financial system. There is, therefore, no cause for panic amongst the banking public, given that the actions being taken are meant to strengthen the bank and position it as a banking industry giant.

Like this: Like Loading...