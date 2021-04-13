The use and misuse of religion have a long and disturbing factor in the history of mankind. It has become increasingly worse among black people.

Christianity was one justification that European powers used to colonize and exploit Africa. Through the dissemination of christian doctrine, christianity served as a major force in the partition and eventual colonization of Africa.

Essentially religion was a guise by which Western governments justified the exploitation and conquest of African nations.

The appeal of religion as the last hope for blacks on earth is strong. It is the source of their hope, it is why they bear the burden, it is why they suffer and smile.

The quest for heavenly bliss still has a strong pull on black people and is taking a toll on them here on earth. We do not strive to make our lives better with technological advancements, we only seek to go to heaven at the end of the day as a compensation for lives of denial and deprivation.

Black people live on the promise of a better tomorrow when the rest of the world lives and progresses on the work of the human hand.

when the pandemic started in 2019, countrie all over the world were concerned with how to curb the virus and possibly find a solution to it. different dimensions were applied and part of it was the lockdown. while some countrie were particular about producing a vaccine, a popuplar black pastor of a populous black nation was concerned about the number of churches that was built.

He said: “In spite of Covid-19 noisesome pestilence, we planted 10,000 Churches without raising an offering. We will show the devil and his agents pepper.”

Our religiosity in the modern world is a drag on our progress and development. President XI Jinping of China put it rather brutally but truthfully when he offered this observation below about our empty religiosity:

“The only thing the black man has inherited from Arab and European colonisation is the religion that he practices and that is exactly what the colonisers wanted.

“Notice that in black countries, the education is a disaster, the administration is corrupt; health is deplorable, but religion is doing wonderfully well.

“Black people rebel against everything except religion. They even think they are more religious than those who brought them these concepts and that the colonisers are not good Christians.

“Black people even claimed themselves to be the original race of which Jesus Christ has descended. This is how far black people stupidity can go.

“Notice that any society that is full with superstitions, religious indoctrination, lack of education and nationalism, is always ridden violence.”

While European powers justified colonialism in Africa as a moral obligation to bestow modern civilization and religion on African societies, the potential for commerce and natural resources provided the true impetus for the colonization of Africa.

