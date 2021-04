The effort to create the first labour union at Amazon appeared headed for defeat, with votes against the move far outstripping those in favour when counting of ballots was paused late Thursday. The tally stood at 1,100 votes of ‘No’ to the idea of forming a labour union in Alabama, versus 463 votes supporting the […]

