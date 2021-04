Andrew Egbakhumeh at the weekend beat the field to win the men’s title of the maiden Oba Saheed Ademola Elegushi Golf Tournament held at the Golf Section of Ikoyi Club 1938. D. C. Ehenember was runner up.

The post Egbakhumeh, Oghene win Oba Elegushi golf tourney appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.

Like this: Like Loading...