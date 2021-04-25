By Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

The Ogiyan of Ejigbo in Osun State, Oba Omowonuola Oyesosin has called on the state government to change the name of a high school, built in the town and named after the Nobel Laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka.

A statement issued by the Civic Engagement Office on Sunday, noted that the administration of former governor Rauf Aregbesola, had named a school built in Ejigbo town Wole Soyinka Government High School.

But the monarch made the demand for change in the name on behalf of the community while speaking during Governor’s Family meeting organised by Office of the Special Adviser to the Governor on Civic Engagement held at Ejigbo Town Hall.

Oba Oyesosin urged the governor to rename the school, Akinjole Government Secondary School, after the founder of Ejigbo.

The proposed change of the school name would not only give out people a sense of belonging, but it will also serve as a reflection of respect accorded to the progenitor of the town.

“We sincerely appreciate and commend you over the various physical projects and infrastructural facilities you have considered for our communities as part of your efforts towards making life meaningful for the people of the State.

“Worthy of mentioning here is our road network which your Government has beefed up to facilitate easy transportation within and outside this Local Government. Indeed, the agonies we passed through some years back, journey from Ejigbo to Osogbo and other neighboring places have become a thing of the past, courtesy of your love for Ejigbo Community.

“We cannot forget easily the renovation of our General Hospital and Primary Health Centres, rehabilitation of Ejigbo Fire Station, reconstruction of Sagan Bridge, tarring of Gbamoge/UNIOSUN road, rehabilitation of Ara Junction/ADS Grammar School road, among others.

“We have never had it so good like this as a community. We commend your good intentions, reflecting in the hardwork you put in to make life better for us in the state of Osun”, he said.

He also charged the governor not to grow weary but to strive harder and further lift the state to an enviable height, just as he called on the state helmsman to consider the community for more developmental projects.

In his address, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Civic Engagement, Mr. Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, emphasised that Oyetola administration explained that the need to achieve the highest level of participatory governance as rooted in representative democracy had made it necessary for the series of Civic Engagement programs organised by the administration.

He commended the people for their unflinching support to the current administration while assuring them that all their aspirations and desires would be accorded the necessary consideration.

Vanguard News Nigeria

The post Ejigbo community demands rename of Wole Soyinka High School after progenitor appeared first on Vanguard News.

Like this: Like Loading...