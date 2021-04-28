In readiness for the race for the governorship ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) towards the 2022 guber election in Ekiti State, Otunba Bisi Kolawole has constituted over 200-member campaign committee, headed by a former member of the House of Representatives, Hon Segun Adekola.

Adekola, from Ekiti South-West Local Government, in the Ekiti South Senatorial district, was among the aspirants that stepped down for Otunba Kolawole, who is also the State Chairman of PDP in Ekiti State.

In a statement on Tuesday, by the Director of Media and Publicity of the Bisi Kolawole Campaign Organisation, Lere Olayinka, the committees will be inaugurated in Ado Ekiti next week.

Other members of the committees are the PDP Deputy Governorship candidate in the 2018 election, Hon Deji Ogunsakin, who will serve as Director of Administration and Strategy, immediate past members of House of Representatives, Hon Kehinde Agboola, Hon Thaddeus Aina and Hon Ayo Oladimeji.

Also in the committees are former Deputy Governor, Chief Paul Alabi, former Minister of Aviation, Babatunde Omotoba, Chief Idowu Odeyemi, former Secretary to the State Government; Dr Modupe Alade, former Ambassador to Mozambique; Chief Toye Olofintuyi, former Chief of Staff to Governor Ayo Fayose; Chief Dipo Anisulowo, Commissioners, Chief Tunde Ogunleye, Chief Jide Egunjobi, Barrister Kola Kolade and Chief Gbenga Olajide.

In the campaign committees to are immediate past members of the State House of Assembly, Dr Samuel Omotoso, Dayo Akinleye, Sanya Aladeyelu, Tunji Akinyele, Wole Onigiobi and Dele Fajemilehin.

Olayinka disclosed that Otunba Kolawole and his campaign team will commence visitation of the 16 Local Councils in Ekiti State, starting with his hometown, Efon-Alaaye on Sunday.

He said the campaign office will be opened next week Monday.

The campaign Spokesperson reiterated the commitment of Otunba Kolawole, to an issue-based campaign and putting Ekiti first above all other considerations.

