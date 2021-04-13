By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

Security agencies have reported the death of a herder in a counter-killing at Sabanfan village of Zangon Kataf local government area.

In a statement on Tuesday, Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Kaduna State, said the herder, Kaminu Suleiman, was macheted to death by unknown assailants while out grazing his herd at the location.

Aruwan said Governor Nasir El-Rufai noted the report with sadness and prayed for the repose of the slain herder’s soul. The Governor also sent condolences to his family.

“The Governor further noted with dismay the persistence of killings, counter-killings, and destruction of crops and livestock in the area, despite the sincerest efforts of the Government, security agencies and traditional authorities. ”

“He reminded all parties of the importance of recourse to the law as the only solution to the bloodshed, a position held clearly and consistently since 2015. He stressed that Government would nevertheless remain resolute in its efforts to restore peace and security to the general area.”

According to the commissioner, troops responded to information of the attack and found the corpse bearing machete cuts, buried in the mud by the river bank.

“This killing is the latest in a sequence of attacks and counter-attacks after the following four locals were killed yesterday in Wawan Rafi II village of the same local government: Joshua Dauda, Philip Dauda, Francis Ayuba and Florence Dennis.

“These violent incidents have taken place against the backdrop of three community leaders who have been missing since March 21st 2021. They are:Ardo Pate Usman Kurmi (Wakilin Fulanin Atyap Chiefdom),Ardo Muhammadu Anchau and Yakubu Muhammadu.”

