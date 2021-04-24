By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

The Kaduna State Government has given 7 days quit notice to occupants of the old Panteka market situated near the main campus of Kaduna Polytechnic which has been in existence for over 60 years.

The government warned the occupants to leave in 7 days or lose their properties.

The Kaduna State Urban Planning and Development Agency, (KASUPDA) issued the 7 days quit notice to occupants starting from Friday.

In a press release issued and signed by the KASUPDA’s Director-General, Ismaila Dikko, he said “In line with the Urban Renewal Programme by the Kaduna State, Government, you are hereby given seven (7) days from the date of receipt of this Notice to Vacate/Remove ALL your valuables from the Site.

“Failure to comply with the above directives, the Authority would have

no option than to seize/forfeit your items and demolish the structure on

expiration of the notice at your expense in accordance with section 60(2) of

the afore-mentioned Law, please.”

Earlier, some individuals such as the former Rector of Kaduna Polytechnic, Prof. Muhammad Idris Bujage had pleaded with the Governor not to demolish the old market and instead, declare it as a state heritage, due its historical significance.

The old Panteka market has become famous over the years, as a local industrial hub where spare parts of all kinds of machines, including some aircraft, can be replicated by local craftsmen.

Vanguard News Nigeria

