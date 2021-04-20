Nigerian 9-year-old Youtube comedian Emmanuella Samuel, popularly known as Emanuella has been featured in an Australian movie titled ‘Survive or Die.’ Shot in Australia in 2018, the top comedienne appeared in the film as a guest star alongside its major cast including Hawa Barnes, Felino Dolloso, and Craig Bourke. ‘Survive Or Die’ focuses on the […]

