The mother of emir of Kano, Alh. Aminu Ado Bayero, Hajiya Maryam Ado Bayero is dead. The late Hajiya Maryam is also the mother of another first class chief, the emir of Bichi, Alh. Nasiru Ado Bayero. Hajiya Maryam passed on early Saturday in Cairo, Egypt after a protracted illness, a palace source confirmed. The […]

The post Emir of Kano loses mother appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.

Like this: Like Loading...