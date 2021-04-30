.Hint on plans by Govt to upgrade state’s security architecture By Rotimi Ojomoyela Ado-Ekiti—Ekiti State government on Friday assured traditional rulers in the state that it is rejigging its security mechanism to enhance the safety of lives and property.

The government has also stressed that no land will be ceded to strangers in its livestock development programme.

The Chairman of Ekiti State Council of Traditional Rulers, the Alawe of Ilawe Ekiti, HRM Oba Adebanji Ajibade Alabi, revealed this to reporters shortly after the April, 2021 statutory meeting of the state council of traditional rulers in Ado Ekiti.

According to Oba Alabi ,the Special Adviser on security to Governor Kayode, Fayemi, Brigadier General Ebenezer Ogundana Rtd gave details of government’s plan to upgrade the security architecture of the state among which was the increase in the personnel of the Amotekun security outfit, provision of gadgets, logistics and adequate training for members of the outfit to enhance their duties in making the state safe alongside other security agents.

He further assured the monarchs that Government will continue to provide logistic support to the Police in the State. Brigadier Ogundana was accompanied to the meeting by Amotekun Commandant, Brigadier Joe Komolafe.

Oba Alabi said that traditional rulers commended Governor Kayode Fayemi and resolved to support him in his efforts in securing lives and property in Ekiti State.

To this end, the Obas resolved to compliment the Governor’s efforts by setting up Community Based Security Mechanism in the various communities throughout the State which will involve the local hunters, traditional war Chiefs and vigilantes with the participation of local government Chairmen to address security challenges in our localities.

“We will also not discountenance other methods employed by our forefathers in ensuring security in our communities in the days of old “, the Chairman of the traditional Council revealed.

The Alawe further briefed journalists that the state commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr. Olabode Adetoye gave comprehensive briefings on the livestock programme of the government and the need for Ekiti State to benefit from the National Livestock Development Programme of the federal government in livestock production.

The commissioner stressed that no land would be ceded to strangers in the execution of the programme

Oba Alabi said that the Commissioner told the Obas that government has shown an example of its intention in the rejuvenation of the Ikun Dairy Farm where not less than 250 Promasidor’s Jessey, American cow breeds are being tendered for massive production of milk and dairy products which will, in turn, increase the state revenue and provide hundreds of jobs directly and indirectly to the people.

According to the Chairman of the state traditional rulers, the commissioner reiterated that government wanted to resuscitate some old cattle ranches in the state such as that of Oke Ako, Erifun and others in a move to put a stop to current indiscriminate cattle rearing in the state.

Council members were highly delighted by the detailed briefings by representatives of the State Government and promised to continue to support the Government of Governor Kayode Fayemi in the move to transform Ekiti State.

