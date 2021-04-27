…Warns perpetrators

The administration of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has raised the alarm over recent efforts by some persons to sabotage the ongoing construction of a Digital Industrial Park (DIP) by the Nigeria Communications Commission (NCC), at the green triangle of the popular Murtala Mohammed Park, beside New Market, in Enugu North Local Government Area of the state.

In a statement signed by the Commissioner for Science and Technology, Obi Kama, the state government stressed that the persons involved in sabotage of the project are disrupting the ongoing construction works at the site under different guises.

Kama disclosed that “Enugu State Government had allocated Plot OS/1, Old GRA Enugu (where the green triangle, Murtala Mohammed Park is located) to the Nigeria Communications Commission (NCC), via the Enugu State Ministry of Land’s letter reference No. LEN:38779/8, dated September 8, 2020, for the construction of Digital Industrial Park (DIP)”.

Emphasizing the importance of the Digital Industrial Park in Enugu State, the Commissioner pointed out that the “Park will birth the digital transformation for advancement of the socio-economic goals of the South East geo-political zone in particular and Nigeria in general”.

The state government warned that perpetrators of the illegality will henceforth face the full wrath of the law, stating that “Any person with genuine grievance is encouraged to channel it through the appropriate agency of government”.

The statement therefore reiterated the state government’s irrevocable commitment to the realization of the Digital Industrial Park project “for acceleration of the digital transformation of Enugu State”.

Vanguard News Nigeria

The post Enugu govt raises alarm over sabotage of NCC's Digital Industrial Park project appeared first on Vanguard News.

