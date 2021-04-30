Janet Osemudiamen

Enyimba, Nigerian sole representative in the CAF Confederation Cup, have beaten Orlando Pirates of South Africa to qualify for the quarter-final.

Cyril Olisema’s late goal in the fifth minute of added time saved the People’s Elephants blushes at the Aba Stadium on Wednesday night.

The People’s Elephant threw everything in the attack, knowing a single goal could guide them to the quarter-finals. But Pirates defense stood tall till the 95th minute

The only goal of the game came when substitute Tosin Omoyele found Olisema who placed the ball at the back of the opposition’s net a few seconds to the final whistle.

Enyimba and Pirates progressed from group A with 9 points apiece but the Aba-based side led the log on head-to-head record.

In the other group A tie in Oran, ES Setif and Al Ahli Benghazi of Libya also ended 1-0 in favour of the Algerians, who finished on 8 points, one ahead of the Libyans.