Enyo Retail and Supply Limited has officially unveiled a new retail station to provide more access to customers for fuel purchase. The new station located in Badore is the company’s 40th retail station in Lagos and the 95th in the country.

The automated facility has an in-built Enyo Vehicon with well-trained Engineers and Technicians to fix customers’ cars to the highest possible standards. It also sells fibre-made gas cylinders for home cooking and other domestic uses.

‘‘At Enyo, we understand the importance of being responsive to the need of our customers and the unveiling of our new outlet is a proof of that. Being consistent is key to what we stand for and we continue to show this through our selfless customer service.

We also ensure that with every new outlet, our facilities meet up to standard in providing the effective service that we are known for. We appreciate our partners for their support and the residents of Badore for making this a success’’ said Abayomi Awobokun, CEO, Enyo Retail and Supply Limited.

Established in 2017, Enyo is one of the top players in the downstream Energy sector. With more than 90 retail outlets across 19 states in Nigeria, the company continues to stand at the forefront of good customer service in fuels retailing and renewable energy products in Africa.

Enyo has also commenced the use of solar power in its operations to contribute to sustainable power through clean energy.

