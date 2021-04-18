The Interim Administrator (IA) of Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), Col. Milland Dixon Dikio (rtd) weekend declared that the era of violence and arms struggle in the Niger Delta region has finally gone.

This according to him has “given way to new ideas in intellectual space, driven by science and technology to advance speedy development and growth of the people.

Dikio said this during the graduation of 200 delegates of Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) from the training facility of Bradama International Skill Works Ltd at Agadagba-Obon in Ondo State.

According to him “the success story of PAP has affirmed that given the right orientation and skill, youths from the region had risen to the technological challenge of the 21st century as better alternative to arms struggle.

The graduating 200 trainees had completed a 6-month intensive classroom and workshop training sessions in Welding/Fabricating, Abrasive Blasting, Mechanical Fittings, Industrial Painting and Scaffolding/Rigging under the 2019/2020 PAP Delegates Training Programme.

Dikio said “We’re here to celebrate what is possible in the Niger Delta region and beyond by reorientation and rededication of our core values as a people towards seeking better living conditions for everyone.

“I am going to charge you (graduands) to leave here with the spirit of excellence which the CEO of Bradama Intl, High Chief Bibopere Ajube has excellently demonstrated as a leader of ex-agitators in the region.

“As ex-agitators, you don’t need to look any further for mentorship, the MD of Bradama Intl, Chief Ajube has completed with the best in the world and continued to stand out among his peers. He is indeed, the new face of technological advancement in emancipation struggle of Niger Delta.

“This is not an ordinary graduation ceremony, and so, we owe the 6th graduates of Bradama Intl and the first under my watch, in high esteem. We hope and pray you will be the difference makers as you go into the world.

“I charge you that as you leave this place, you will meet challenges but as the saying that when the going get tough, the tough get going, assuring you that the sky not your limit but your starting point.

Responding, the MD/CEO of Bradama international Skill Works Ltd., High Chief Bibopere Ajube thanked the Federal Government under the leadership of President Mohammadu Buhari for the financial and administrative support for the Amnesty Programme.

Ajube urged the graduands to put the practical training and certificate obtained to seek gainful employment to better their lives and that of their family members, as a way to justify the huge investment the FG expended on them during the course of the training programme.

“Please, don’t waste the skill you acquired at Bradama Intl. Put it to productive use and change your lives for good.

Ajube however, noted that the Niger Delta region needed peace now than before to enable her compete favourably in Project Nigeria and advance her people in developmental strides through innovations, science and technology.

Dignities present at the ceremony include the Paramount ruler of Arogbo-Ijaw kingdom, HIM Pere Zacchaeus Doubra Egbunu amongst other important dignitaries across the state.

