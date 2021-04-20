FIFA supremo Gianni Infantino has slammed the formation of the European Super League, warning the founding clubs they “cannot be half in or half out” and must fully commit to the competition

Twelve top European clubs announced their decision on Sunday to launch a breakaway tournament to rival UEFA’s Champions League, in which they would be guaranteed qualification and compete without fear of relegation as founding clubs.

Real Madrid, Barcelona, Man United, Man City, Juventus, AC Milan, Inter Milan, Atletico Madrid, Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal and Liverpool are the 12 founding clubs.

The news has elicited strong reactions throughout the world, with governing bodies, football clubs, politicians and fans slamming the idea of the European Super League, describing it as anti-competitive

A FIFA statement released on Sunday said: “FIFA can only express its disapproval to a ‘closed European breakaway league’ outside of the international football structures.”

Infantino, FIFA president since 2016, had not subsequently discussed the Super League in public until Tuesday’s UEFA Congress, however.

But he made clear in Montreux, Switzerland, that the clubs involved could not continue in their domestic leagues, as proposed, while bans from international football for players at those clubs have been threatened.

“At FIFA, we can only strongly disapprove the creation of the Super League, which is a closed shop, which is a breakaway from the current institutions, from the leagues, from the associations, from UEFA, and from FIFA,” Infantino said.

“There is a lot to throw away for maybe a short-term financial gain of some. People need to think very carefully. They need to reflect and they need to assume responsibility.

“If some elect to go their own way, then they must live with the consequences of their choice. They are responsible for their choice.

“Concretely, this means either you are in or you are out. You cannot be half in or half out.”

