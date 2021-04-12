By Festus Ahon, ASABA

DETERMINED to reconcile all aggrieved parties, the Evwreni Crisis Resolution and Peace Committee, Sunday, said it would reach out to the kingmakers and other offended persons with a view to settling the dispute.

The Chief Convener of the Committee, Olorogun O’tega Emerhor, while reacting to the news that a group of Kingmakers in Evwreni were insisting on removing HRM Oghenekevwe Kumane as the Ovie of Evwreni Kingdom, acknowledged the grievances of the group, adding that it was part of why the Peace Committee was set up in the first place.

Emerhor in a statement he personally signed, said: “the Committee is fully abreast of the issues surrounding the crisis in Evwreni and the numerous civil litigations that have arisen therefrom. This is why a subcommittee for Reconciliation and out of Court settlement headed by the Chief Convener was set up to handle grievance resolution.”

The statement read; “that it was not the expectation of the Committee that every aggrieved person or group will immediately jump at the Peace initiative. The Committee clearly appreciates the deep divisions that the crisis has created and the hard stances that currently exist among the brother combatants.

“The Committee clearly has its work cut out for it. The Committee will be meeting with this group of Kingmakers and listen to their positions with a view to restoring peaceful coexistence in Evwreni. The group and every other aggrieved person including victims of violence and death are all Evwreni people.

“The Committee believes everyone will finally put the survival of the community first above their individual interests”, calling on the group and everyone else to work with the Committee and give peace a chance.

