Following accusations of being wrongfully dismissed from office, a former coordinator of Anuagata Development Centre in Ohaozara Local Government of Ebonyi State, Chief Amos Ogbonnaya, has taken Governor Dave Umahi to court.

This is not the first time the former aid will be dragging Umahi to court.

In March 2019, he filed a suit with the National Industrial Court of Nigeria (NICN), praying the court to order Umahi and his government to pay him over N20 million to cover his allowances, security vote and other withheld entitlements.

In a recent twist of events, Chief Ogbonnaya is now asking the same court in Enugu to direct the governor to pay him N500 million for wrongful dismissal.

In the latest suit marked NICN/EN/08/2021 and filed on 01/04/2021, Ogbonnaya listed the state’s Attorney-General and Justice Commissioner, Cletus N. Ofoke, and the Senior Special Adviser to the Governor on Rural Development, Enekwachi Akpa, as the co-defendants.

