Former Minister of Aviation, Osita Chidoka has berated the immediate past Inspector-General of Police, Abubakar Adamu for accepting the extension of their tenures as approved by President Muhammadu Buhari.

He said giving nod to such approval was not only a negation of the Federal Character principle, but blatant disregard of nation-building ethos by the present government.

Describing the former IGP’s removal while on tour as a sad and ignoble end to a successful career, Chidoka said such could have been avoided if he had said no to an illegal extension.

He said, “I will keep shouting myself hoarse about the negation of Federal Character principle and the blatant disregard of our nation-building ethos by this government. It is wrong and portends great danger to nationhood in a multi-ethnic society.

“However, I am also wondering what has happened to us as individuals and our sense of duty and loyalty to the nation and constitution. Why will Gen Buratai and IGP Adamu, two gentlemen who grew up in service of fatherland agree to be used to violate laws and conventions?

“Why can’t a chief law enforcement officer say “Mr President my time is up, I have capable officers to continue where I stopped. I can’t stay a day longer than legally required in office?” The inability to take the high moral ground, to resist illegality, and to stand with the law appears to have faded from the public service.

“What is wrong with the Nigerian project that nobody thinks beyond self in service of the nation? Both officers, illegally extended, were removed from office without notice, almost ignominiously. This government has shown little or no respect for public servants yet the public service continues to aid its disrespect for public service rules and conventions.

“The IGP’s removal while on a tour is a sad and ignoble end to a successful career. Yet it was avoidable if he had said no to an illegal extension. What is two months extra compared to a 35 years career?

“The culture of impunity has seeped into the public service and entrenched by this government. The consequences, like a tornado, will hit us sooner than later.”

