Senator Rochas Okorocha remained with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) yesterday, 24 hours after he was arrested.

The ex-Imo State governor, the first high profile person to be arrested since the appointment of Abdulrasheed Bawa as EFCC chair, is facing questioning for various petitions, including a N7.9 billion alleged fraud.

As at 5pm yesterday, he was battling to secure administrative bail.

A source in EFCC said: “The former governor has been undergoing interrogation in the last 24 hours. He has not been admitted to bail. There are a lot of transactions which he ought to clarify. So far, he has been cooperating with our team. He might need to go through some documents and give his own side.”

The Street Journal had reported that Okorocha was arrested by the operatives of the anti-corruption agency at about 4 p.m. Tuesday at his Unity House private office in Abuja after a five-hour standoff with EFCC operatives who trailed him to the location.

The anti-graft agency had repeatedly invited the former governor to its Abuja headquarters in connection with multiple corruption allegations against him but Okorocha, who is now the senator representing Imo West, reportedly declined to honour the invitation, a development that infuriated detectives who fanned out to get him.

