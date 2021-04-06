By Bashir Bello, Kano

Former Member of the House of Representatives representing Kiru/Bebeji Federal Constituency and Executive Director Business Development of the Federal Housing Authority Hon. Abdulmumin Jibrin Kofa has empowered no fewer than 250 youths on digital skills and innovation in the state.

Speaking during the programme, Kofa said the empowerment was needed at a century where digital innovation is playing a key role to the economy of the nation.

The former lawmaker and leader of APC in the area said, the focus of the Empowerment programme is to equip beneficiaries to take advantage of mobile technology and the value of mobile-enabled businesses.

He urged them to use the skills to better themselves and their families economically and support the efforts of government at all levels in fight against insecurity and corruption and promote vaccination awareness amongst others.

On his part, Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje commended the former lawmaker for the gesture which he described as timely while calling on other party members in the state to emulate him.

The beneficiaries were drawn from across the three senatorial zones of the state.

Other highlights of the event include paper presentations on digital skills were presented by young experts that includes Japhet Omojuwa (Author of the book Digital: The New Code of Wealth) and Ahmad Abdulkadir among others.

Each beneficiary got a smart phone, cash money, a copy of the book on digital wealth by Omojuwa, books and materials on digital skills.

