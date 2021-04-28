Janet Osemudiamen

Former Manchester United star, Ryan Giggs drunkenly headbutted his former girlfriend Kate Greville at his £1.7million mansion, left her in fear of violence on ‘many occasions’ and also attacked her sister, a court heard today.

The Wales manager, 47, appeared at the Manchester Magistrates Court for his first appearance, and the three charges against him were read out before he entered not guilty pleas.

He denied assaulting the 36-year-old PR executive at his home in Worsley, Greater Manchester, on November 1, and then hitting her younger sister, Emma, during the same alleged incident.

The Manchester United legend has also been charged with controlling and coercive behaviour over his relationship with Ms. Greville, with prosecutors alleging the abuse lasted almost three years.

Outlining the assault charge during the brief 13-minute hearing at Manchester Magistrates’ Court, prosecutor Andrea Griffiths said: “That is a domestic assault of his then partner, Kate Greville.

“It involved a deliberate headbutt to her, aggravated by the fact of the domestic background and the fact he was in drink at the particular time.”

The prosecutor said Giggs’ alleged controlling behaviour began “more or less from the start of the relationship” and involved “fear of violence on many occasions”, “incessant communications” and “ensuring she remained in a relationship with him, isolating her from friends and work colleagues”.

Giggs, who today spoke only to confirm his name, address, and enter his not guilty pleas, has been bailed to appear at Manchester Crown Court on May 26. His conditions of bail are he must not contact Kate or Emma Greville or go to any address where they are.

Ms. Griffiths, prosecuting, said the charges were too serious to be dealt with by the magistrates court and requested that the trial be sent to the crown court.

She said: “The crown says these matters are not suitable for summary trial and should be allocated to the crown court.”

Ian Lewis, defending, said he did not have any submissions to make about where the trial should be allocated.

Deputy Senior District Judge Tan Ikram directed that the trial should be heard at Manchester Crown Court.

Judge Ikram said: “I accept the crown submissions at this stage that these matters should be allocated to the crown court.”

Police were called to Giggs’ address at 10.05pm on November 1 to reports of a disturbance. A woman in her 30s was treated for injuries at the scene. The former footballer was arrested and later bailed pending further inquiries

Giggs met Kate in 2013 after she helped promote his Hotel Football venue, launched with ex-United teammate Gary Neville. Giggs went public with the relationship with Ms. Greville in 2018, eight months after his divorce from ex-wife, Stacey Cooke.

The pair divorced in December 2017 and they finalised a £40million settlement after he cheated on her with model and Big Brother star Imogen Thomas during their 10-year marriage.

Like this: Like Loading...