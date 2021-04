Tyler East, a talented but tormented wrestler and MMA fighter was shot and killed on Monday evening in his hometown of Los Lunas. According to a New Mexico State Police news release, East died as the result of a domestic dispute. He was shot, police said, by a man who had witnessed him having shot […]

