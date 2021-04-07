Major Sati Gogwim, a former Senator representing Plateau Central Senatorial District, has died after a protracted illness.

A younger brother of the deceased Senator, Mr Williams Gogwim, disclosed this when he spoke with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) correspondents in Pankshin Local Government Area of the state on Wednesday.

Williams said:

“My brother has been sick since last year and in December he left the country for treatment abroad and only returned on Sunday, April 4.

“He came back a little bit stronger, until this morning when he had a health crisis, which compelled us to rush him to Rayfield Medical Centre.

”Unfortunately, on getting there, he was confirmed dead,” he said.

Williams further said that the family had taken his death in good faith, adding that as true Christians, they believed God called him home.

“We are going to miss him, his love and warm as a brother, father, uncle and supporter,” he said.

Williams said that the family was shocked over his demise and would discuss the funeral soon.

Major Sati was elected as Senator representing Plateau Central in 2007 and spent only a term at the National Assembly before losing to Sen. Joshua Dariye in 2011.

The Senator hailed from Dawaki village in Kanke Local Government Area (LGA) of Plateau. Sati retired as a Major in the Nigerian Army before joining politics.

