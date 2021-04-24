Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Igbinedion University Okada (IUO), Prof Deborah Omotsefe Odejimi on Friday called on the government to rejig the country’s economy by engaging corp members on compulsory three months training on skill acquisition in the National Youth Service Programme. Odejimi made the call while delivering the 18th inaugural lecture of Igbinedion University Okada (IUO),titled […]

