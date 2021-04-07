Newly elected President of Osi Ekiti Progressive Union, OPU, Assistant Corps Marshall Dare Fadogba (retd) has urged youths of the community to tap the empowerment opportunities provided by the federal, state and local governments.

Delivering his vision after his election at the weekend in Osi Ekiti, Fadogba charged youths to exploit Information Communications Technology (ICT) and digital economy positively to go into agriculture, which is the sector the Federal Government is trying to diversify into, rather than cybercrimes and futile obsession for white-collar jobs.

According to Fadogba, “I plan to liaise with the heads of security units to provide adequate security for the people and secure their hard-earned properties from marauders and criminals.”

He also said the OPU under his tenure plans to repair the abandoned borehole water points in all the streets and quarters, engage on the environmental clean up by clearing all the bushy roads leading to the town, clear all the drainages, culverts and bridges that may lead to flooding in the community.

The OPU President pledged to mobilise the indigenes of Osi Ekiti and their friends from all walks of life and in the diaspora, for the timely completion of the Oba’s palace.

In the election, held at Osi-Ekiti, Ogunrotimi John emerged 1st Vice President, while retired Sgt Ganiyu Ashiru became 2nd Vice President; Barr Lekan Odetola, Sec. Gen.; Mrs Bolaji Akinrelere-Oso, Asst Sec Gen. Other members of the executive elected were Prince Adejugbe Agunbiade, Treasurer; Mrs Abimbola Ogundare, Financial Sec.; Adesola Ejimokun, Social/Welfare Officer, while Mr Tunde Oso was voted PRO.

